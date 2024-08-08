Catholic World News

Pope offers thanks, encouragement to Knights of Columbus

August 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Knights of Columbus, whose leaders are meeting in Quebec this week, Pope Francis praises the group for its charitable contributions.

The Pope mentioned in particular the support that the Knights have given to the Eucharistic Congress, as well at their efforts to support marriage and the dignity of human life. He encouraged them to “persevere in offering their prayers and Masses for the triumph of Christ’s peace in the hearts of all people and the building of the civilization of love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!