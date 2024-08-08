Catholic World News

Vatican reveals theme for World Day of Peace message

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the theme of the message that Pope Francis will deliver for the World Day of Peace: “Forgive us our trespasses: grant us your peace.”

The World Day of Peace is observed annually on January 1. The papal message is generally released several weeks before that date.

The message of 2025, the Vatican said, “is inspired in particular by the encyclical leeters Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti, and above all by the concepts of hope and forgiveness, which are at the heart of the Jubilee.

Stressing the connection with the Jubilee Year 2025, the announcement went on to say that the papal message will explore “in the Jubilee tradition of the forgiveness of sins and the cancellation of debts, together with the reflections of the Fathers of the Church in this regard, concrete principles emerge that can lead to a much needed spiritual, social, economic, ecological and cultural change.”

