Archdiocese of Dublin has 1 seminarian

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial, the Catholic Herald said that “the maxim that the sins of the fathers are visited on the sons is true in a particularly grim sense in Ireland where, in the Archdiocese of Dublin, there is only one man training for the priesthood, with another entering seminary formation in September.”

“Others are in the process of discernment, but it is a dispiriting prospect for a capital where there are a million Catholics and almost 200 parishes,” the editorial continued. “Meanwhile, our respect and prayers go to that solitary Dublin seminarian; we hope that God will send others.”

