Catholic World News

Pontifical academy president explores need for ‘pop theology’

August 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief article for the Vatican newspaper, the president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology explored the need for a “pop theology.”

Bishop Antonio Staglianò offered an initial definition of “pop theology”: “to read the mappings of the human present in pop music in the light of the Gospel, using the most beautiful aspects of the human truths expressed in songs, to express the beauty of the humanity of Jesus, who alone truly saves the life of all.”

The prelate then offered a definition that he described as “deeper”: “reflecting critically on the Christian faith, allowing ourselves to be questioned by the human drama described with a popular (= pop) language of light music or films or even other popular artistic expressions, because they are widespread among the people.”

“In fact, it would be necessary to investigate the concept of popular language or ‘popular culture,’ understood by the technicians of the discourse, as distinct from modern culture, for example from the Enlightenment culture (with which contemporary theology loves to dialogue, almost exclusively),” he added.

Such a theology, Bishop Staglianò suggested, corresponds with “the pastoral magisterium of Evangelii Gaudium and of the outbound Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!