Papal almoner oversees new shipment of food, medicine to Ukraine

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, is overseeing a new shipment of food, clothing, and medicine to Ukraine, in a renewed gesture of papal solidarity for the nation.

The Pope requested prayers for Ukraine at the conclusion of his August 7 audience: “I ask you to join in my prayer also for tormented Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan: may these war-torn populations soon find the peace for which they yearn.”

