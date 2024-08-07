Catholic World News

Pope tells Afghan visitors: religion must not divide

August 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on August 7 with a delegation from Afghanistan, Pope Francis underlined “the principle that one cannot invoke God’s name to foment contempt, hatred, and violence toward others.”

The Pope remarked on the history of Afghanistan, “marked by a succession of wars and blood-stained conflicts.” He also pointed to the ethnic and religious diversity of the country, and insisted on the importance of peaceful cooperation and mutual respect.

Pope Francis reminded the group that on h is visit to the Central African Republic, he asked for and received permission to pray in a mosque. He also cited the statement on human fraternity that he signed, along with Sheik Ahmad Al-Tayyeb of the Al Azhar mosque, stating that “religions must never incite war, hateful attitudes, hostility and extremism, nor must they incite violence or the shedding of blood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!