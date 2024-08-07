Catholic World News

Minnesota bishops’ conference congratulates Walz on VP selection

August 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Minnesota Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Minnesota Catholic Conference (MCC) has congratulated Governor Tim Walz on his selection as running-mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement posted on X (Twitter), the public-policy voice of the Minnesota bishops said that they are “proud to have worked together with [Walz] to enact a nation-leading child tax credit and promote the well-being of immigrant Minnesotans.”

The statement went on to note “areas of strong disagreement” with Governor Walz: on abortion, gender ideology, and parental rights in education. But the broad question of religious liberty, the conference said, “we have appreciated his willingness to hear our concerns and change course.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.