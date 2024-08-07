Minnesota bishops’ conference congratulates Walz on VP selection
August 07, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: The Minnesota Catholic Conference (MCC) has congratulated Governor Tim Walz on his selection as running-mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.
In a statement posted on X (Twitter), the public-policy voice of the Minnesota bishops said that they are “proud to have worked together with [Walz] to enact a nation-leading child tax credit and promote the well-being of immigrant Minnesotans.”
The statement went on to note “areas of strong disagreement” with Governor Walz: on abortion, gender ideology, and parental rights in education. But the broad question of religious liberty, the conference said, “we have appreciated his willingness to hear our concerns and change course.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Aug. 07, 2024 4:47 PM ET USA
I can see no reason whatsoever for the MCC to say a positive word about the selection of Tim Walz. Catholics make up about 25% of the population which is concentrated in the urban areas which are electing a govt. as radical as any in the US. It is certain that Carrie Gress is correct that Catholics are no different than other aborters and contracepters. It's past time for an unapologetic reckoning that the faith isn't being adequately transmitted despite tax credits or immigrants or whatever.