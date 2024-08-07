Catholic World News

Baltimore police make arrest in brutal 2023 assault of elderly pro-life activists

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Baltimore police have arrested a man for brutally assaulting two elderly men who were peacefully praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2023.

Patrick Brice, 27, was charged with first-degree felony assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of assault on the elderly.

