Pro-life sidewalk advocacy groups share safety tips after attack outside Baltimore abortion clinic

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two elderly men who were peacefully praying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Balitmore were assaulted on May 26. One victim, thrown to the ground and kicked in the eye, faces multiple surgeries, according to a Baltimore priest.

