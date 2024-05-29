Catholic World News

Pope resumes Wednesday general audience, discusses Holy Spirit’s role in Redemption

August 07, 2024

Resuming his Wednesday general audiences following the traditional July hiatus, Pope Francis on August 7 reflected on the Holy Spirit’s role in Redemption, in the fifth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

During the audience, entitled “Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus,” Pope Francis said that “with today’s catechesis, we begin our reflections on the Holy Spirit’s role in our Redemption,” according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks.

“The early Ecumenical Councils that gave us the Nicene Creed affirmed both the divinity of the Holy Spirit and his work in the Incarnation,” the summary continued, adding:

While all Christians profess this creed, Catholic devotion further expresses its faith in a favorite prayer, the Angelus. Mary is understood to be the Bride of the Spirit and so, prefigures the Church, a teaching has maintained from the past to the present. By receiving and sharing the Word of God, every Christian, regardless of life’s challenges, can experience, like her, what the Spirit does for the whole Church, for as the angel said to Mary, “Nothing is impossible for God.”

Previous audiences in series:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!