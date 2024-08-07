Catholic World News

Judge upholds Ohio’s Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Ohio judge has upheld the state’s Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which protects minors from cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery.

The law also prevents boys in K-12 schools and men in colleges from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook ruled that the law “reasonably limits parents’ rights to make decisions about their children’s medical care consistent with the state’s deeply rooted legitimate interest in the regulation of medical profession and medical treatments.”

The tendentious Associated Press wire story did not even report on the name of the law, but instead simply characterized it as a “gender-affirming care ban.”

