USCCB committee, Catholic Charities back Second Chance Reauthorization Act

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to ranking members of Congress, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Catholic Charities USA have expressed support for the Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2024 ( H.R. 8028 / S. 4477), sponsored by Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

The bill would reauthorize an earlier law that has provided grant funds for programs that assist recently released prisoners.

“The bill’s efforts will enhance the reentry outcomes for individuals transitioning back into society following incarceration and supervision,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak, chairman of the committee, and Kerry Alys Robinson, CEO of Catholic Charities USA. “The stabilizing services funded by Second Chance grant funds have transformed lives and significantly reduced recidivism rates nationwide.”

