Church in Chad protests priest’s arrest

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic leaders in Chad are demanding an explanation for the August 5 arrest of Father Simon-Pierre Madou Baihana, saying that prosecutors in the African country have not filed any criminal charges against the priest.

Father Madou was taken into custody on Monday evening, by men who shot off the locks on the door of his parish church. The violence of the arrest prompted rumors that he had been seized as a hostage by terrorists. But a government spokesman said that the priest had been arrested for “his repeated statements calling for the division of the country and endangering national cohesion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

