In leaked letter, Venezuelan cardinals call for ‘civic resistance’ against Maduro

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two retired Venezuelan cardinals have called for civil disobedience against the regime of Nicolás Maduro, who claimed victory in an election widely believed to be fraudulent.

The Church has “the moral duty to support and sustain just initiatives against abuses with civic disobedience and resistance,” Cardinal Baltazar Porras, 79, and Cardinal Diego Padrón, 85, wrote in a letter to their brother bishops—a letter that was leaked to the media.

“We are not and we should not be neutral,” they added, as they spoke of a duty to “prophetically denounce, even if it’s a risk, the injustices, and proclaim our principles and values, pastorally being together with the people with solidarity.”

