Catholic World News

Italian Catholic schools leader arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

August 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andrea Melis, who leads a federation of Catholic schools in northern Italy, has been arrested for sexually abusing an adolescent boy. He is under suspicion for grooming at least six more boys.

Father Melis is president of Fidae Liguria, the Federation of Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in the northwestern Italian region. The parish priest has also led Padre Assarotti School.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!