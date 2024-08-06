Catholic World News

Utah Supreme Court prevents pro-life law from taking effect

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Upholding a lower state court decision, the Utah Supreme Court sided with the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and prevented a 2020 pro-life law from taking effect. The law would protect most unborn children from abortion.

In its 4-1 decision, the court relied on a novel argument.

The state constitution, the court ruled, includes “the right to marry the person of one’s choosing and the right to establish a home ... The commonality these rights share is not a child, but the right to make certain intimate decisions about one’s life free from government intrusion.”

