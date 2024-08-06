Catholic World News

Be amazed at the Mother of God, Pope preaches

August 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called upon the faithful to receive the grace of God—particularly as manifest in the Blessed Virgin Mary—with marvel and amazement.

“God looked upon her with marvel and amazement—God also amazes himself—and chose her as Mother because she is the daughter of his Son, who was begotten of him before time began, and whose Mother she became in the fullness of time,” the Pope preached at Vespers in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major on August 5, the anniversary of its dedication.

After reflecting on the miraculous snowfall that revealed where the basilica was to be built, and the Marian icon (Salus Populi Romani) that is venerated there, Pope Francis preached that “the faithful come to ask the Holy Mother of God for a blessing, for she is the mediatrix of the grace that always and only flows through Jesus Christ, by the action of the Holy Spirit.”

“Today, we are gathered here as a kind of vanguard, invoking her intercession for the city of Rome, our city, and for the whole world, particularly for peace, that peace which is true and lasting only when it flows from repentant and forgiven hearts; forgiveness brings about peace because to forgive is the noble approach of the Lord; that peace which comes from the Cross of Christ, and from his Blood that he took from Mary and shed for the remission of sins,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!