Luxembourg’s Catholic charity crippled by alleged fraud

August 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Luxembourg, a member of the international consortium of Catholic charities, has filed fraud charges against an employee, following the loss of €61 million ($67 million).

The reported loss represents more than twice the amount that Caritas Luxembourg held in its bank account in July, making it impossible for the organization to carry out its charitable works in the little European country. Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg’s foreign minister, said the crime was “sickening.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

