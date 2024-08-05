Catholic World News

US funds used to promote atheism in Asia?

August 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs committee, has asked the State Department to explain a $500,000 grant to Humanists International.

The US government grant was given to Humanists International for work on “religious freedom” in Nepal. The organization’s purpose is to promote humanism, which it defines an “understanding of the world on reason and science, rejecting supernatural or divine beliefs.” Congressman McCaul argued that the government grant, and the program it subsidized, appeared to support atheism, in violation of the constitutional ban on government support for religion.

