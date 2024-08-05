Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley of Boston retires, succeeded by Bishop Henning

August 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM Cap, 80, as archbishop of Boston and has named Bishop Richard Henning of Providence, Rhode Island, as his successor.

Born in 1967 and ordained a priest of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, in 1992, Henning earned his licentiate in biblical theology from Catholic University in 2000 and his doctorate in biblical theology from the Angelicum in 2007. He was a professor of Sacred Scripture at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, New York, and ordained auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre in 2018.

In 2022, he was named coadjutor bishop of Providence, and the following year, he acceded to the see.

Born in 1944, Cardinal O’Malley entered the Capuchin Franciscan order, professed his first vows in 1965, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1970.

He served as bishop in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (1984-92); Fall River, Massachusetts (1992-2002); and Palm Beach, Florida (2002-03), before Pope St. John Paul II named him archbishop of Boston in 2003. Pope Benedict XVI named him a cardinal in 2006.

Pope Francis appointed him a member of his advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013. He has also been president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors since its inception in 2014.

