Anti-Christian incidents on the rise in Israel

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Aggressive acts against Christians in the Holy Land are becoming more common, a new study has found.

The Jerusalem-based Rossing Center reported a “disturbing rise” in incidents that ranged from vandalism to personal harassment during 2023. The report pointed to smashed statues in churches and confrontations on the streets, with Christians being insulted, intimidated, or ordered to removed crosses.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, welcomed the report, saying: “We need to know what is going on.” He added that the information should about aggressive incidents should be given to local authorities. “Even if they don’t do anything, they cannot say it is not happening.”

