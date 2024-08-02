Catholic World News

NY archdiocesan official: Republican Party betrays pro-life principles

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Mechmann, an attorney and Director of Public Policy for the Archdiocese of New York, lamented “how far the Republican Party has fallen since Ronald Reagan wrote the magnificent pro-life manifesto ‘Abortion and the Conscience of the Nation.’”

“The party now has two nominees who are functionally pro-choice, and the incoherent platform has betrayed the unborn in the interests of electoral exigencies,” Mechmann continued. “There certainly is an important point in being prudent about what is feasible in the current political climate. But there should be no doubt about what the Republican ticket and platform are doing.”

Mechmann emphasized that his remarks were “my personal opinions only,” and “not in any way an official statement of the Archdiocese of New York.”

