Lead Vatican City judge under investigation for allegedly favoring the Mafia

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sicilian prosecutors have announced that they are investigating the president of the Vatican City State Tribunal for allegedly favoring the Mafia in a 1992 case.

Giuseppe Pignatone, who presided over the Vatican’s recent “trial of the century,” was appointed to his current role in 2019.

In 1992, Pignatone was a Sicilian prosecutor. Crux reported that he later became known for his role in prosecuting the Mafia, both in Sicily and in Rome.

