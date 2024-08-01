Catholic World News

Art center founded by Father Rupnik pushes back on removal of artwork

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Describing Father Marko Ivan Rupnik as a “scapegoat” and a victim of cancel culture, the director of the art center founded by the Slovenian priest pushed back against efforts to remove his art.

“We feel obliged to express our great concern regarding the widespread diffusion of the so-called ‘cancel culture,’ and of a way of thinking that legitimizes the ‘criminalization’ of art,” said Maria Campatelli, director of Centro Aletti, who said that Rupnik deserves the presumption of innocence while his canonical case proceeds. Last October, amid an outcry, the Pope waived the statute of limitations in the Rupnik case, allowing the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to investigate multiple charges of sexual abuse against the former Jesuit. Father Rupnik in now a priest in good standing in a Slovenian diocese.

In March 2020, Father Rupnik was invited to take the place of the Preacher of the Papal Household in preaching a Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia—despite Rupnik’s canonical conviction, two months earlier, of the offense of absolving an accomplice in a sexual sin. Rupnik was subsequently excommunicated, and the excommunication was swiftly lifted.

