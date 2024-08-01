Catholic World News

Court backs Ohio school’s ban on ‘non-preferred’ pronouns

August 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2-1 decision, a US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that an Ohio school district’s ban on student use of “non-preferred” pronouns in addressing classmates who describe themselves as transgender does not violate free speech rights.

“The Olentangy Local School District, Ohio’s fourth largest, promulgated several anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies,” the court explained in its decision. “The policies prohibit students from repeatedly and intentionally using non-preferred pronouns to refer to their classmates.”

“Students who do not want to use their transgender classmates’ preferred pronouns may permissibly use no pronouns at all, and refer to their classmates using first name,” the court added.

