Catholic World News

Priest warns of ‘apocalyptic language’ in political campaigns

July 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: In a Catholic World Report essay, Father Brian Graebe remarks on the “almost apocalyptic language” used in American political debates, and observes:

To lose faith in and sight of that which is truly sacred skews a nation’s perspective, imbuing politics with a quasi-religious importance and its actors with a messianic aura...

The misuse of godly language doesn’t just attempt to elevate secular realities, however; it also denigrates sacred ones. If suddenly everything is sacred, then nothing is.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!