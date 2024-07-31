Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops join protests of election fraud

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have joined the chorus of protests after President Nicolas Maduro proclaimed victory in an election that international observers condemned as fraudulent.

The Venezuelan bishops issued a statement of support for “all those inside and outside Venezuela who demand a process of verification of the minutes of the ballot, in which all the political actors involved actively and fully participate.”

The bishops encouraged protesters to make “just demands with the peaceful attitudes of respect and tolerance that have prevailed until now.”

