Turkey’s President Erdogan decries Olympic blasphemy

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan said on July 31 that he plans to speak with Pope Francis to convey his disgust at the “immorality committed against the Christian world” during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics.

“The disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them,” Erdogan said.

Pope Francis has not made a public comment on the controversy.

