Pope encourages altar servers on Rome pilgrimage

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on July 31 to an audience of about 50,000 altar servers who were in Rome on pilgrimage, Pope Francis said: “If you minister with an attentive mind, heart and body, like Mary, then the mystery of God who is with you gives you the ability to be with others in a new way.”

