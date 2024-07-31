Catholic World News

Cincinnati pastor resigns under parishioners’ pressure

July 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on WXIX

CWN Editor's Note: Father Barry Stechschulte resigned as pastor of St. Susanna church in Cincinnati, after hundreds of parishioners demanded his removal.

Father Stechschulte came under fire when it emerged that years ago he had discovered inappropriate material (believed to be child porn) on a parish computer, and deleted the hard drive rather than handing the computer over to law-enforcement officials. The material in question had apparently been downloaded by a previous pastor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!