Abuse scandal in Peru diocese formerly led by Vatican cardinal

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar calls attention to a sex-abuse scandal in the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, where accusations against two priests have festered for several years.

The case is particularly interesting because from 2015 to 2023 that diocese was led by Bishop Robert Prevost—who was then named by Pope Francis to be prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, and named to the College of Cardinals.

