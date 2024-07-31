Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Now is the time to urge your Senators to strengthen the Child Tax Credit’

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has asked the faithful to “urge your Senators to advance an improved Child Tax Credit that prioritizes the poorest children.”

“Families need a Child Tax Credit that helps all kids thrive,” the USCCB’s action alert states. “This week, the Senate will vote on a tax package that includes a strengthened Child Tax Credit (CTC) ... The benefits of the CTC help foster the welcoming of new life and the building of the family.”

In January, the House of Representatives, in a 357-70 vote, approved an expanded child tax credit. The legislation has garnered opposition in the Senate.

