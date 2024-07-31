Catholic World News

UN General Assembly president meets with Pope, laments religious persecution

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Dennis Francis, a Trinidadian diplomat and current president of the UN General Assembly, in a July 29 audience. The pair discussed diplomacy and care for the environment.

“Across the world, millions of believers suffer high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith,” the UN General Assembly president tweeted after the meeting. “The right to one’s religious beliefs or worship cannot and must not be the basis for any form of intolerance and discrimination.”

Dennis Francis also wrote that the Pope’s “unwavering dedication to humanity, multilateralism and environmental stewardship is truly inspiring. As a spiritual leader, he stands up for humanity and urges global solutions to our shared challenges.”

The president of the UN General Assembly is elected by his peers to preside over the assembly’s meetings for a year. He is not the UN’s chief administrative officer; that role falls to the Secretary-General.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

