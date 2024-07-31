Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch writes foreword to book by Ukrainian Catholic leader

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a significant ecumenical gesture, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, has written a foreword to a book by Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The book, Orędzia pokoju [Message of Peace], is a Polish translation of the Catholic leader’s addresses in the 12 months after the 2022 Russian invasion.

The Ecumenical Patriarch described the Major Archbishop’s words as “a daily conversation between a father and his children during the tragic time of the great war that the Russian Federation unleashed in Ukraine ... Despite the constant shelling and destruction of churches, a sincere prayer to God for a just peace and victory reverberates in Ukraine.”

“We once again denounce this cruel war and pray tirelessly to the Merciful Savior for the sons and daughters of the heroic Ukrainian people,” the Ecumenical Patriarch continued. “May a just and eternal peace come to Ukraine.”

