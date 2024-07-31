Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops deplore killing of young soccer players, renew call for peace

July 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land lamented the Majdal Shams attack, in which a Hezbollah rocket fired from Lebanon killed 12 young Druze soccer players in the Golan Heights, as part of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

“Words cannot fully express the grief and indignation we feel in the face of such an abhorrent act of violence,” the bishops said. “Enough with this violence, hatred, and contempt! We earnestly entreat all parties to abandon the path of conflict and arms, and to seek understanding and mutual respect.”

