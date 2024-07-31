Catholic World News

Polarization threatens religious liberty, but commitment to truth is the antidote, says US bishops’ committee head

July 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty, told the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit that polarization fosters a climate of divergent attacks on religious liberty, including the religious liberty of Catholic organizations that serve migrants.

“While it may be the case that one political party has tended to be more helpful on issues related to abortion, we cannot look the other way when that political party attacks religious institutions in a different way,” he said. “We must be faithful witnesses to the truth.”

“When I become polarized, the transcendent horizon that faith ought to present to my vision is eclipsed by the idol of polarized politics,” he added. “If we are to ‘depolarize,’ we must see politics as a space in which we seek the truth of what is good for the political community to which we belong.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!