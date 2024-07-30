Catholic World News

Altar-boy pilgrimage arrives in Rome

July 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: About 50,000 altar servers have arrived in Rome as part of an international pilgrimage.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who is leading the pilgrimage, told Vatican News that he would encourage the young people to live a life of service, and in particular to avoid online bullying, which he saw as a problem that has become “something awful.”

The great majority of the altar servers on the pilgrimage—about 35,000—come from Germany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!