Iowa’s heartbeat law takes effect

July 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following legal challenges, Iowa’s heartbeat law, which protects most unborn children from abortion following the sixth week of pregnancy, took effect on July 29, the Associated Press noted in a tendentious article.

The Associated Press article never referred to the law by its title, which includes the words “detectable fetal heartbeat,” but instead referred three times to “cardiac activity.”

“Today is a victory for life,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “There is nothing more sacred and no cause more worthy than protecting innocent unborn lives.”

In her statement, Reynolds added that she was “deeply committed” to “protecting in vitro fertilization,” which involves the destruction of human embryos.

