Ecumenical Patriarchate denounces Olympic parody of Last Supper

July 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, has condemned the drag parody of the Last Supper at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Blasphemy towards God is not progress, nor is it a right to insult the religious beliefs of our fellow men,” the Ecumenical Patriarchate stated. “The spontaneous expression of aversion and disapproval by the world, hopefully, has sent a sufficiently loud message to those responsible and is a source of hope to avoid similar actions in the future.”

