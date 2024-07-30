Catholic World News

Federal agencies distort truth, threaten religious freedom with gender ideology rules, bishops warn

July 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, warned in a recent column that “over the past several years, federal agencies have been working methodically to promote gender ideology at the expense of the rights of people of faith. Recently, that steady march became a sprint.”

The prelates explained that “a common pattern runs through these new rules. First, they require charities and social service providers to assent to or participate in gender ideology in various ways ... The rules then make vague assurances that the agencies respect religious freedom, while pointedly refusing to provide any real guarantee that anyone’s religious freedom will actually be honored.”

The prelates warned that the regulations “threaten the viability of Catholic institutions, such as hospitals, migration and refugee services, and adoption and foster care agencies.”

Bishop Barron is the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth; Bishop Rhoades chairs the Committee for Religious Liberty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!