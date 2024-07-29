Catholic World News

Vatican investments yield €45 million profit for 2023

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), the agency that handles the Vatican’s investments, has reported €45.9 million ($49.66) profit for 2003.

APSA reported that €37.9 million of the year’s profits had been used to defray the costs of the Roman Curia, while the remainder was added to the stock of existing capital.

Archbishop Giordano Piccinotti, the president of APSA, said that its investment strategy is guided by “the conviction that we have to work constantly to increase the income stream to cover expenses, but without affecting the Holy See’s assets or requiring the sale of institutional properties.”

APSA manages both the Vatican’s investments in marketable securities and more than 5,000 real estate properties, mostly in and around Rome.

