Pope rues abandonment of the elderly

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On July 28—the Church’s 4th World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly—Pope Francis described “the abandonment of the elderly” as “a sad reality to which we must not grow accustomed.”

“For many of them, especially in these summer days, loneliness risks becoming a difficult burden to bear,” the Pope said. “The Day calls us to listen to the voice of the elderly who say, ‘Do not abandon me!’ and to answer, “I will not abandon you!”

“Let us strengthen the alliance between grandparents and grandchildren, between young people and the elderly,” he added. “Our future depends a great deal on how grandparents and grandchildren learn to live together.”

