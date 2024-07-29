Catholic World News

Omaha archbishop accused of abuse in St. Louis lawsuit

July 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A former high school seminarian in St. Louis has accused Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, Nebraska, of sexually abusing him in the late 1980s. Archbishop Lucas denies the allegation.

Archbishop Lucas, now 75, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of St. Louis in 1975. Pope St. John Paul II appointed him bishop of Springfield, Illinois, in 1999, and Pope Benedict XVI appointed him archbishop of Omaha in 2009.

“I categorically deny the accusation made by an anonymous person,” said Archbishop Lucas. “I have never had sexual contact with another person. I referred the matter to the apostolic nuncio, Pope Francis’ representative in Washington, DC, for his guidance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!