Visa problems cause priest shortages in US

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A backlog in the handling of visa requests is complicating the shortage of priests in many American dioceses.

Bishop Edward Rice of Springfield-Cape Giradeau explained: “Ninety percent of our dioceses in the United States are dealing with this because we have priests from either Africa, India, or South America.”

