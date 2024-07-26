Catholic World News

Controversial Polish archbishop staying beyond retirement, at Pope’s request

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski of Krakow, who reached his 75th birthday this week, has disclosed that Pope Francis “has accepted my resignation, while asking me to continue holding the office of diocesan bishop until he appoints my successor.”

The announcement is unusual, since the Pope frequently delays acceptance of the resignations that bishops are required to submit upon reaching 75. But the situation in Krakow is also unusual. The Vatican has recently overturned two decisions by Archbishop Jedraszewski: one removing a popular pastor for “numerous irregularities” in management, and another appointing a caretaker for the property of Wawel Cathedral, after rejecting the institution’s financial reports.

A spokesman for the Krakow archdiocese said that the Vatican had “suspended” the archbishop’s directives in the two cases, suggesting that Vatican officials hoped to resolve controversies within the archdiocese amicably.

