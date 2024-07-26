Catholic World News

Spanish Carmelite convent closing after 400 years

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of Discalced Carmelite nuns is leaving a historic convent in Cordoba, having failed to attract enough vocations to remain viable.

The prioress of a the San José monastery, founded in 1612, announced “with great pain and sadness” that the nuns would be joining another Carmelite community in the Salamanca diocese.

The Cordoba Carmelites had enjoyed the support of Pope Francis, who was friendly with their former prioress, Mother Adriana of Jesus Crucified. Her death in 2023 left the monastery with only four members: below the minimum required for a religious community. But the convent remained open, granted a special dispensation from that requirement with the Pope’s support. The departure of another member left only three nuns in the monastery, leading to the decision to vacate.

