Vatican has authorized TLM in 56 parish churches worldwide

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Divine Worship has authorized the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in 56 parishes, including 34 in the United States, the Vatican has disclosed.

In announcing the number of permissions granted, the Dicastery for Divine Worship reaffirmed its ruling that the TLM cannot be celebrated in parish churches without Vatican approval.

The figures disclosed in the Official Gazette of the dicastery include only decisions made through the end of 2022; numbers for 2023 and beyond are not yet available.

