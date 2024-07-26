Catholic World News

Archdiocesan prayer rally opposes divorce initiative in Philippines

July 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Cebu is organizing a prayer rally on July 27 to support marriage and spur opposition to a bid to legalize divorce in the Philippines.

Archbishop Jose Palma said that event is “a thanksgiving to the Lord for the gift of family, the gift of the sacrament, and the gift of the many who have become witnesses to the marriage that has contributed to the welfare of many families.”

