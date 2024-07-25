Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal lauds National Eucharistic Congress in US

July 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, told Vatican News that his attendance at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis had been “a blessed experience for me.”

The Filipino cardinal, who attended the event as a papal delegate, said that he conveyed the message of Pope Francis that those participating in the Congress should bear in mind “the missionary dimension of our Eucharistic devotion, so that our Eucharistic devotion does not end up being a closed relationship between Jesus and me, and I forget the world and I forget others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!