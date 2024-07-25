Catholic World News

Pope renews call for ‘new bond’ between young, elderly

July 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We need a new bond between the young and the elderly,” Pope Francis tweeted on July 24, underscoring a theme repeated frequently during his pontificate.

“May those with more life experience water the shoots of hope of those who are still growing,” he continued. “May we come to know the beauty of life and build a fraternal society.”

